Vicky Carter Penland, 68, of Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, died Tuesday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a retired Buncombe County, North Carolina Sheriff’s deputy.
Mrs. Penland was a lay speaker and member of Doty’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Mrs. Penland is survived by her husband of 41 years: Randy Penland; a brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Patricia Carter of Virginia; her mother: Marjorie Goldstein of Greer, South Carolina; her mother-in-law: Valdaree Penland; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; and a special friend: Jessica Lawrence Derringer with Amedisys Home Health.
She was preceded in death by her father: William Carter; a brother: Curtis Carter; and an aunt: Juanita Seay.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Bill Rimmer will officiate.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Green Hill Cemetery in Asheville, North Carolina at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the committal service.