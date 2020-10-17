Vicky Deloris Penley, 47, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at the home of her mother.
Vicky was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church in Fall Branch.
She is survived by husband of 27 years: Larry Penley; two daughters and son-in-law: Marizona and Stephen Bentley, and Mollie Penley and Zachary Champion; two stepsons and two stepdaughters-in-law: Terry and Diana Collins, and Jay and Lauren Collins; grandchildren: Landon Bentley, Rylee Bentley, and Breaonna, Waden, Melody and Leigha Collins; her mother: Ruby Stewart; her stepfather: Melvin “Junior” Collins; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Tammy and Jamie Pendleton, Julie Lawson and Sheri Stewart; a brother and sister-in-law: Glenn Stewart Sr. and Candace; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; her mother-in-law: Mary Hicks; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Donna and Jim Ryburn, Lois Collier, Allen Penley and Wayne Penley; amd a special friend: Kim Cox.
She was preceded in death by her father: George Stewart; a brother: Joey Stewart; her maternal grandparents: Robert and Nell Byington; her paternal grandparents: Walter and Martha Stewart; her father-in-law: Jay Penley; a sister-in-law: Brenda Bruce; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Claude Smith officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove FWBC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be the patients and staff of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, East Tennessee Homes, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
