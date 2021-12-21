Vida Louise (Seay) Myers passed away Monday at home surrounded by her family. She was 93.
“Tootie” was born and raised in The Hartman’s Chapel community, and after her marriage to John, she moved to the Brown Springs community of Mosheim. She made many trips back and forth and was beloved in both communities and both churches.
Like many of her generation, she loved and helped raise her family, was a hard worker, excellent cook known for her butterscotch pie, and could also work in the hay and tobacco fields.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Danny and Kathy Myers, and David and Kathy Myers; three grandsons and their spouses: Josh and Megan Myers, John and Bethany Myers, and Isaac Myers; a granddaughter: Haley Gaby; great-grandchildren: Ella James Myers, Faith Myers and Christian Myers; one brother: Dewey “Bud” Seay; and special nieces and nephews: Cindy Luttrell, Beth Ricker, Marty Parham, Milton Parham and Mike Seay.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John Isaac Myers; one sister: Marcella “Shine” Parham; and one brother: Calvin Seay.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Internment will follow in Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marty Parham, Mike Seay, Allen Brown, Wesley Brown, Terry Rader, Milton Parham and Curtis Holland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Brown, Eddie Brown, Charlie Fellers, Harold Fellers, and Vernon Holland.
The family expresses a thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their services, especially Brittany Tolliver.