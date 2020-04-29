Viola J. Jenkins, 93, passed away Monday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a member of Tabernacle Church of God.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Jim and Myra Whitson of Greeneville, and Ray and Jeannie Whitson of Midway; grandchildren: Heather Light, Jama Boles, Weston Whitson, Amy Brown, Lindsey Whitson, Chad Whitson, Dereck Whitson, Eva Swatzell and Sonya Whitson; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Pauline Watson and Ota Eisenhour.
She was a daughter of the late Earnest and Lura Jones. She was preceded in death by two husbands: Floyd Whitson and Charles Jenkins; one son: Larry Whitson; two brothers: Garret Jones and Colin Jones; and sisters: Earline Higgins, Rena Shell and Rosette Jones.
There will be no formal visitation. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.