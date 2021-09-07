Viola Keller, 86, of Sylvan Circle, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was a homemaker.
She attended Community Fellowship Church as long as she was able.
Viola is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Gail and Warner Metcalf of Greeneville, and Charlotte and Robert Smith of Chattanooga; one son and daughter-in-law: Wesley and Pam Keller of Greeneville; grandchildren and their spouse: Robert Smith, Jr. of Chattanooga, Donovan and Kim Metcalf, and Christie Jones, all of Greeneville; and great-granddaughter: Kinsey Jones of Greeneville; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a sister-in-law: Glenna Cutshall.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents: Boney and Manilla Shelton; her husband: J.W. Keller Jr.; and sisters: Iula Cutshaw and Betty Jean Shelton.
Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ray Shelton officiating. Friends are asked to meet at GreeneLawn.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expresses a special thanks to her caregivers, Amedisys Hospice and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 127 Serral Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.