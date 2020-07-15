Violet Parton Solomon, 83, of Afton, passed away Monday at Life Care Center of Greeneville, from this earthly world to be with Jesus and those who passed before.
Her children stated, “Mom loved working with her flowers and spending time with her family.”
She was a member of Victory Church of God.
She retired after 37 years of service from Philips Consumer Electronics (formerly Magnavox).
She was a daughter of the late Charles Girstle and Ruth Parton. She also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years: L.C. Solomon; one son: Rex Solomon; one brother: Paul Parton; one nephew: Alan Parton; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ray and Launa Solomon; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: R. J. and Dorothy Solomon.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Penny and Rick Bible of Greeneville; a daughter-in-law: Vicki Solomon; three grandchildren and grandchildren-in-laws: Stacy and Phillip Cutshaw, Lance and Jennifer Solomon, and Jonathan and Nichole Solomon, all of Greeneville; five great-grandchildren: Chelsey Solomon, Dallas Solomon, Kaytelyn Solomon, Lucas Cutshaw and Andrew Cutshaw, all of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Betsy Parton of Newport; and two sisters and brothers-in-law: Kenneth and Linda Solomon, and W.D. and Jana Solomon, all of Greeneville.
The family expressed a special appreciation to her double first cousin and cousin who visited her often, which meant so much to her during her illness, Alyne Cutshaw and Ruby Collins.
The funeral service will be Friday at 7 pm in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends to meet at 10:45 a.m. at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lance Solomon, Jonathan Solomon, Phillip Cutshaw and Rick Bible.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Friends and Fellowship Class of Victory Church of God, the staff of Life Care Center, and the caregivers of the Butterflies Are Free Hospice of Life Care Center who treated Mom with love and respect.
