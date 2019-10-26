Virda Lowe Wilkerson, 77, of Price Lane in Greeneville, passed suddenly Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
In her 30 years of living there, she met many friends which became like family.
She was a member of Pilot Knob Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by caregiving daughters: Christy Shipley and her boyfriend, Kevin Roark, and Janet Dyer; one son and his spouse: Lanny and Lora Dyer; caregiving grandchildren: Carson, Elizabeth and Austin, and other grandchildren, James, Michelle, Melissa, Abby, Daniel and his girlfriend, Lori, Mike and his wife, Nicole; caregiving great-grandchildren: Lilly, Holly, Joseph and Andria; two brothers: John and Ross Couch; five sisters: Robbie and Faye Couch, Gaye Owens and her husband, Bill, Francis Knight and Audrey Wheeler; a sister-in-law: Mary Alice Couch; and best friends: Rusty and his wife, Jo Ann, Charlotte Bernard and Sharon Turk.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Ethel Couch; two sisters: Lena and Anna Lee; brothers: Samuel and Donald Couch; three husbands: Gus Dyer, Lester Lowe and Jack Wilkerson; and son-in-law: Jeffrey Messer.
Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pilot Knob Presbyterian Church with the interment in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour preceding the service and the Rev. Richard Snowden will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Mike, Carson, James, Kevin and Danny Robinette.
