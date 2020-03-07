Virgil E. Tarlton, 88, of Chuckey, the South Central community, hit his home run to Heaven in the early morning hours Friday.
Virgil was a lifelong farmer and retired machinist from Kaydon Corporation after 32 years of service.
He was an active and faithful member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for more than 50 years.
He was a charter member of the South Central Ruritan Club and a member of Limestone Masonic Lodge No. 489 for more than 50 years.
Virgil loved baseball and was an Atlanta Braves fan. He also enjoying singing and farming.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Pam Tarlton; one daughter and son-in-law: Jan Johnson and Keith Dyar; grandchildren: Katie Tarlton, Abby Johnson and Stephanie Johnson; one great-granddaughter: J’layah McDonald; one sister: Pearl Hensley; one brother-in-law: James Waites; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew: Richard and Kim Tarlton and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Wilma Jean Broyles Tarlton in 1988; his parents: Rufus and Bonnie Tarlton; one brother and sister-in-law: Robert Tarlton and Geraldine Tarlton Bowens; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Dorothy Waites, and Bertha and Jack Jennings; and brothers-in-law: Paul Herbert “Hook” Hensley and Cecil Broyles.
The family expressed their appreciation to his caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living and to the staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center.
The family will receive friends from 1–4 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with the Rev. John Buchanan and Pastor Wade McAmis officiating.
Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Muncy, Larry Hensley, Jimmy “Pup” Hope, Richard Tarlton, Tom Spears, Kerney Moses, Johnny Mac Brown and Ronnie Broyles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Jennings, Luke Buchanan, Gary Hensley, James Buchanan, Allen Bailey, Robert “Brother” Tarlton and Bobby Tarlton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.