Virginia Foshie Devotie, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Virginia was of the Baptist faith.
Virginia is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law: Tim Cogdill and Judy Tullock, David Cogdill, and Dean Clyde and Tammy King; three daughters and a son-in-law: Freda Lowe, Dee Dee and Carl Sexton, and Nora Lowe; a daughter-in-law: Kathy Foshie; grandchildren: Dawn and Daniel Goolsby, Chasity McCraw, Christopher Sexton, Tyler Sexton, Ceirra Sexton, Timmy Lee Cogdill and Braden Dean Cogdill; several great-grandchildren; two brothers: the Rev. Perry Foshie, and Omia and Doyle and Linda Foshie; two sisters: Earlene and Wayne Johnson, and Susie and Eugene Cutman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Leonard and Lilly Foshie. Also preceding her in death were her husband: Lloyd Devotie; and three brothers: Bobby Eugene Foshie, Wid Foshie and Glen Foshie.
The family will receive friends noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Perry Foshie officiating.
The graveside will follow in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Goolsby, Aden Goolsby, Jordon Goolsby, Nathaniel Smith, Devin Smith and Patton Lee.
