Virginia Frances Kimery, 84, of Chuckey, went to be with the Lord Wednesday.
She was a faithful member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
Virginia retired from Plus Mark.
She enjoyed quilting, spending time with her grandchildren, doing word search puzzles and going to Myrtle Beach.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Sandy and James Turnmire; two granddaughters: Laura Ramsey and Amanda Ramsey; one great-granddaughter: Aurora Ramsey and a second great-grandchild due in March; two sisters-in-law: Emilea Chapman and Joyce Shipley; several nieces and nephews; several special friends; and members of Cedar Grove UMC.
She was preceded in death by her husband: J. D. Kimery; her parents: Clarence and Mae Leona Painter Cannon; and sister and brother-in-law: Marlene and Bobby Morrison Sr.
The body is at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Morrison Jr. and the Rev. Mark Laughlin officiating.
Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Chapman, Randy Kimery, Paul Shipley, Hunter Pierce, Will Libby and Stephen Kimery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Kimery, Kevin Shipley and members of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.