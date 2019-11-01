Virginia “Ginny” Hixson, of the South Greene community, passed away at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville on her 89th birthday.
She retired as a retired license practical nurse from Signature HealthCARE Center.
Mrs. Hixson was a member of Flag Branch of God.
Survivors include three brothers: Coleman, Edward and Wayne Hixson; five sisters and one brother-in-law: Juanita Sizemore, Gladys Norton, Nancy Simerly, Trixie and Willis Bowers and Teresa Holt; a niece and caregiver: Deanna and Jerry Wilhoit; a niece: Danyelle and Jason Stills and numerous other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews: Darius and Whitney Hoese, Kenan and Makayla Wilhoit, Javan and Joseph Tillery, Aydan and Evan Stills and numerous others; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews: Colton and Chloe Hoses, and Adalynn and Emersyn Wilhoit.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Velma Hixson; one brother: Minnis Hixson; and two sisters: Texas Waddell and Lora Bell Watson.
A committal service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Willis Bowers will officiate.
At her request there will be no visitation.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darius Hoese, Kenan Wilhoit, Joseph Tillery, Aydan Stills and Evan Stills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flag Branch Church of God Building Fund, 9800 107 Cutoff, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.