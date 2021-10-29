Virginia Hartman, 97, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at her home.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Hartman was the oldest living member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Janie and Carl Solomon; one son and daughter-in-law: Jackie and Jennifer Hartman; one sister and brother-in-law: Gaynelle and Oscar Payne; sisters-in-law: Lucille Hartman and Glenna Hartman; a brother-in-law: Sammy Tullock; and she was blessed with several special friends, nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband: Tom Hartman; her parents: “Abb” and Fannie Walters Combs; two brothers: Kenneth Combs and Fowler Combs; and four sisters: Willie Kate Hartman, Earnestine Hartman, and infants, Ida and Emma Combs.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Eddie Owens officiating.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Hartman, Randy Hartman, Terry Hartman, Red Rauberts, Alfred Shaw, Garrin Shuffler, Larry Shuffler and Preston Shuffler.