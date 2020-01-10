ERWIN — Virginia Lee Shelton, 92, of Erwin, passed away Thursday at her home.
A native of Madison County, North Carolina, Virginia is a daughter of the late Lance and Bethel (Chandley) Wallin.
She was a member of Sweetwater Church of God.
Virginia loved to travel.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband: D.L. Shelton Jr.; a sister: Glendora Cutshall; and a brother: Clarence Wallin.
Virginia Lee Shelton has left behind to cherish her memory are her husband: Douglas Shelton; sons: Bobby Shelton and his wife, Dorothy, Lewis Shelton and his wife, Faye, and Mike Shelton and his wife, Flora Kay; a daughter: Connie Shelton; brandchildren: Bobby Shelton and his wife, Andrea, Andy Shelton, Susie Shelton, Barbara Crawford and her husband, Chad, Tammy Bradley and her husband, Lynn, and Melissa Shelton and her fiancé, Mike Williams; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous loving friends.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Virginia Lee Shelton in a visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family that will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home.
A graveside committal service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Craig Shelton will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Shelton, Justin Shelton, Cameron Shelton, Dylan Kesterson, A.J. Shelton and Matthew Shelton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.