Virginia Louise Brackens, 91, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully at Greeneville Community Hospital East on Monday.
She was a homemaker and a devout Christian lady who was unashamed to share her testimony with family, friends, and complete strangers.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Brackens; parents: Author T. “Jack” Beach and Mabel Ragon Beach Keicher; step-father Jess P. Keicher; four brothers: Kenneth, Edward, Fred, and Billy Beach; two sisters: Irene Easterly and Helen Beach.
Survivors include one brother Charles Beach of Mosheim; three sons: James (Bobbie Jean) Brackens of Kingsport, Darrell (Brenda) Brackens, Roger (Audrey) Brackens; two daughters: Marsha Crum and Karen Vaughan; Grandchildren: Lance (Misty) Brackens of Maryville, Craig (Amanda) Brackens of Kure Beach, N.C., Brooke (Brian) Kirby of Farragut, Eric (Amanda) Crum, Kent Crum of Knoxville, and Mark Crum; six great-grandchildren: Shawn, Caitlin, and I’slin Crum, Taylor Brackens of Durham, NC, Connor Brackens of Maryville, Barrett Kirby of Farragut; several great great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and Mrs. Brackens’ wishes, no formal visitation or funeral service will be held since she donated her body to medical science at ETSU. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the local food bank in Greeneville.