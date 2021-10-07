Virginia Nell Kirk, 72, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold.
She was a member of Open Door Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her husband: Calvin Kirk; son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Sherry Kirk; two daughters and sons-in-law: Angie and Keith Fortner, and Diana Kirk-Parker and Bobby Parker; grandchildren: Megan Thornburg, Danielle Thornburg, Jacob Fortner, Erin and Casey Broyles, Katelin and Tyler Bledsoe, Tiffany and Toni Miranda, and Kayden Parker; great-grandchildren: Isaac, Callie, Haven and Piper; a sister: Geraldine “Judy” Thornburg; several nieces and nephews; a very special cousin: Debbie Chapell; special neighbors: James and Patsy Sexton; and two sisters-in-law: Norma Jean Brown and Juanita Kirk.
She was preceded in death by parents: Henry and Dollie Hammer Raines; three sisters: Barbara Brockwell, Wanda Dykes, Diana Kay King; three brothers: Jim Raines, Ivan Raines, Cecil Raines; and an uncle: Winward Hammer.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Gene Swatzell and the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Fortner, Doug Raines, Casey Broyles, Tyler Bledsoe, Toni Miranda and James Sexton.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Martin Tran, Dr. Lara Kfoury and staff of East Tennessee Medical Associates.
