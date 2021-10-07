VIRGINIA NELL KIRK

VIRGINIA NELL KIRK

Virginia Nell Kirk, 72, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.

Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold.

She was a member of Open Door Tabernacle Church.

She is survived by her husband: Calvin Kirk; son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Sherry Kirk; two daughters and sons-in-law: Angie and Keith Fortner, and Diana Kirk-Parker and Bobby Parker; grandchildren: Megan Thornburg, Danielle Thornburg, Jacob Fortner, Erin and Casey Broyles, Katelin and Tyler Bledsoe, Tiffany and Toni Miranda, and Kayden Parker; great-grandchildren: Isaac, Callie, Haven and Piper; a sister: Geraldine “Judy” Thornburg; several nieces and nephews; a very special cousin: Debbie Chapell; special neighbors: James and Patsy Sexton; and two sisters-in-law: Norma Jean Brown and Juanita Kirk.

She was preceded in death by parents: Henry and Dollie Hammer Raines; three sisters: Barbara Brockwell, Wanda Dykes, Diana Kay King; three brothers: Jim Raines, Ivan Raines, Cecil Raines; and an uncle: Winward Hammer.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Gene Swatzell and the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.

Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Fortner, Doug Raines, Casey Broyles, Tyler Bledsoe, Toni Miranda and James Sexton.

The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Martin Tran, Dr. Lara Kfoury and staff of East Tennessee Medical Associates.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.