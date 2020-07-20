Virginia Sue Norton Payne, 70, died Friday at her home.
She was a former employee of Franklin Furniture Company and Donaldson.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her loving husband and caregiver: George Payne; one son: Dr. Christopher Hensley; one daughter: Kelli and Ross Helton; three stepchildren: Annette Payne, Tina Albert. and Tommy and Jennifer Payne; granddaughters: Natasha Walker, Nikki Lohrman, and Emmakate Helton; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerry and Grady Norton; sisters: Eva and Guy Tweed, Nancy and Jimmy Waddell, and Jewell Newton; sisters-in-law: Brenda Hall and Linda Sharp; one nephew and four nieces and their families; one aunt and one uncle; many cousins; special neighbors: Frank Emerson, Sandy Adam, and Jessie and Linda Berry; her special co-worker friends: Doris Waddell and Sharon Anderson.
The Payne family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Jeff R. Farrow, Pulmonary Associates of East Tennessee in Johnson City, the fifth floor staff of Johnson City Medical Center, and the staff of Amedysis Hospice of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by one daughter: Kimberly Smith; and her parents: Joe C. and Hazel Gunter Norton.
The Payne family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Eddie Malone will be officiating.
Everyone is asked to meet by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession to Graceland Memorial Gardens for the 10:30 a.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will bo Jerry Norton, Frank Emerson, Jessie Berry, Tommy Payne, Gary Dawson and Bobby D. Franklin.
Condolences may be sent to the Payne family at www.doughty-stevens.com.