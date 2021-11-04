Vivian Lambert, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville after a lengthy illness.
She was a member of Greeneville Church of Christ where she was active as long as her health permitted.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing and community service.
Survivors include four children: Diana and David Shipley, David and Joany Lambert, Debbie and John Snowden, and Danny and Jackie Lambert; 10 grandchildren: Curtis Lambert, Jed Myers, Cody Morrison, Whitney Humbert, Jessie Snowden Frasier, John Snowden, Ben Lambert, Daniel Lambert, Adrianna Lambert and Haliey Lambert; 10 great-grandchildren: Tamara Pickard, Alexis Dixon, Aaliyah Dixon, Desmond Dixon, Adira Lambert, Raijdin Lambert, Auxrora Lambert, Sadie Lambert, Grayson Griffie and Liam Humbert; a great-great-granddaughter: Callie; and a sister: Joann Sheets.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Claude and Ada Norman; and three brothers: Glenn, Nelson and Garrett Norman.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 4 p. m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Minister Ralph Clevinger officiating.
Interment will follow in West Greene Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.