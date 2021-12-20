Vivian Lou Gregg, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was survived by one daughter: Susan M. Justice and her husband, James Lee Justice; two special grandchildren: Hanna Taylor and her fiancé, Austin Shane Lewis, and Tylar James Justice and his fiancée, Kayla Pelka; three great-grandchildren: Karma Lee Gregg, Kodi Lane Taylor and Dasiy-May Justice, all of Greeneville Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, the Rev. James a Gregg
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.