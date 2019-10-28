Vivian Shannon Miser, 79, of Midway, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired from American Enka.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter: Marie Gardner; two sons and their wives: William “Hank” and Lisa Gardner, and Jesse and Darlene Miser Jr; a sister: Gail Freshour Metcalf; grandchildren: Deanna Dixon, Cody Gardner, Tracie Weeks, Dustin Miser, Justin Brown and Tiffany Miser; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father: Fred Freshour; her mother: Pauline Freshour I’dell; her husband: Frank Gardner; her husband: Jessie Miser; a son: James Gardner; a grandson: James Shannon McGinnis; sisters: Mary Dinsmore, Carolyn Hinkle, Marie Williams and Betty Ann Freshour; and brothers: Freddy, Ted and Wayne Freshour.
The family will received friends from noon until 3 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.