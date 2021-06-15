W.H. (Dub) Warner, age 91, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday. Dub was a member of Bulls Gap Baptist Church and he loved gospel music. He loved to sing with his CDs and told many times of how the songs made him shout. He was a pillar in the community. There was no one in Bulls Gap that didn’t look up to him. He was a member of the Rescue Squad for many years, and also worked on the Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years. He was employed at York Quillen’s Store in Bulls Gap for most of his life. Dub liked the simple things in life. He loved to cook, but his favorite was his homemade biscuits and everyone loved his fried pies.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Fred and Joda Lee Warner; his three brothers, Earl, Gary, and Jimmy Warner; and three sisters, Betty Jo Green, Ruth Harrell, and Loretta Story.
He is survived by, brothers, Johnny (Venita) Warner and Guy Warner; and sisters, Judy (Joe) Harris and Velma Lamb all of Bulls Gap.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scott Farmer and Rev. David Gibbs officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in McCullough-Tieke Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Members of the Volunteer Fire Department of Bulls Gap. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com