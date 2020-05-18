W.K. “Ken” Miller passed away Saturday.
He was a Christian who came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior as an adult and was baptized at Trinity United Methodist Church.
He was born Nov. 6, 1934, to the late Lyle and Ruby Miller and was a native of Waynesboro, Virginia. Ken’s father was in the construction business and he and his family traveled to wherever his work took him. This led to Ken’s early education being spread over many states; he attended four high schools before graduating from Aiken High School, Aiken, South Carolina, as co-valedictorian of his senior class in 1952. In 1956, he received a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering from Clemson University and became a Tiger supporter for life.
Following graduation from college, Ken accepted a position with the Dupont Company in Wilmington, Delaware, where he worked for four years. In 1960, he began work with the Rust Engineering Company in Birmingham, Alabama, until he joined the Formex Company in 1963. His work with the Huyck Formex Corporation took him to Canada, New York, Houston, Europe and finally Greeneville where he retired in 1995. During his tenure with Huyck, he was awarded a U.S. Patent in 1971 for an improved shuttle checking mechanism for a loom.
Interests in his early adult years, included coaching his son’s amateur hockey teams, woodworking and antique restoration. In later years, he enjoyed building and restoring Model A cars. He was a member and past president of the East Tennessee Model A Restorers Club and organized and participated in numerous Model A hill climbs in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years: Irma Pickering Miller; his children: Bruce Miller and Cindy (Gregg) Sayler; grandchildren: Marly Miller, Edie Miller, Seth (Colette) Sayler and Ian (Jess) Sayler; a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John and Hilda Pickering; and his model A friends.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Miller.
Due to current conditions related to the novel coronavirus there will be no formal visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Clemson University. Please direct your gift in memory of W.K. Miller. Gifts may be made online at clemson.edu/isupportcu, by phone at (864)656-5896 or by mail: Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arraignments.