Wade Byrd, 64, of Mosheim, died Wednesday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Wade was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina.
He spent most his life logging and started his own company, Wade Byrd Logging.
Survivors include five children: Shannon Byrd, Brandi Hogan (Rob Farrington), Jada (Shaun) Henley, Dylan (Kellie) Byrd and Hannah Byrd (Josh Thacker); six grandchildren: Mason, Brianna, Bella, Bailey, Jaylee and Haven; five brothers: Charles (Betty) Byrd, Eddie Lee (Janet) Byrd, David (Lisa) Byrd, Daniel (Janice) Byrd and Paul Byrd; one sister: Carolyn Roberts; a special friend and his former wife: Yvonne Camacho.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Rabe and Blanche Byrd; three brothers: Bob Street, Jerry Byrd, and Gibbs Byrd; and one sister: Connie Byrd.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Little David Byrd, Tim Byrd, Adam Byrd, Mason Turner, Josh Thacker and Rob Farrington.