Wade S. Crum, 83, of Limestone, TN, passed away Tuesday surrounded by family.
He was the son of the late William S. and Lavon Davis Crum.
He is survived his wife, Wilma Mahaffey Crum. One son, Larry Crum (Ginny) of Limestone. Three daughters and sons-in-law; Pamela Bitner (Jerry) of Limestone, Linda Lane (Tim Hensley) of Limestone, and Betty Sessions (Tony) of Chuckey. Grandchildren; Jessica Goldsburg (Kevin), Cole Bitner (Jessica) of Limestone, Lee Lane, Jesse Lane , Zack Crum, Heather Crum, William Hensley, Bobby Hensley, and Ronnie Hensley. Great-Grandchildren; Dalton Goldsburg, Jayden Lane, Kayleah Bitner. Sisters; Jeanetta Allison, Hilda Sells, Rena Chandley, and Shirley Whitburn (Jerry). One brother-in-law, James Mahaffey, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers; Charles and Gale Crum and niece, Myra Allison.
Mr. Crum retired from BTL Industries and farming. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and also attended Philadelphia Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Franklin Woods Hospital ICU in Johnson City.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal visitation or funeral. A graveside will be held Friday at 1 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Edward Brown officiating. The family has requested anyone in attendance please observe social distancing. Pallbearers will be; Tony Jones, Larry Reaves, Pat “Bubba” Goode, Larry Hensley, Tim Hensley, Jimmy Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers will include neighbors, friends, and his grandchildren.
