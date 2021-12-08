DeKALB, IL — Wallace “Wally” G’Fellers, 93, of DeKalb, passed away Friday.
Wally was born June 25, 1928, in Chuckey, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter Wallace and Bessie G’Fellers; his siblings: Guy, James, Clara, and Edith; and by his son-in-law: Roy Monk.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years: Clara Jane, whom he married Sept. 1, 1951.
Wally was blessed with six children: Barbara Monk, Jimmy (Patsy) G’Fellers, Richard (Sally) G’Fellers, Deb Lints, David (Debbie) G’Fellers and JoEllen (Rick) Hicks; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother: Roy G’Fellers, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Wally served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War between 1952 and 1954.
He was a carpenter who passed his skills on to his sons and grandsons. Wally was a master gardener, planting an amazing vegetable garden each year. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to be able to watch them win the 2016 World Series. Making trips to Tennessee to visit family and enjoy the Smoky Mountains was one of his favorite things to do. He loved family get-togethers where he could spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family expresses a thanks the compassionate, caring doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU departments of DeKalb’s Northwestern Hospital who took care of Wally and supported and comforted his family.
The memorial service will be Saturday at 11 a.m at Christ Community Church, 2300 Pride Avenue, DeKalb, with lunch to follow. The family would appreciate wearing masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631; or Alz.org, c/o Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth St., DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.