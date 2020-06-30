“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.” James 1:12
Walter Armstrong, of the Horse Creek-Pleasant Hill community, passed away Sunday at the age of 91.
Mr. Armstrong was known for a variety of successful ventures during his lifetime, including farming, raising Angus cattle, tobacco farmer, co-owner of Armstrong-Fox Market and residential construction with his partner, Talmadge Brown.
Walter was an avid hiker before his legs began to fail him and enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail. He and friend, Sam Waddle, often found themselves working on shelters for other hikers.
After retiring from farming, Mr. Armstrong discovered the joy of wood carving becoming a master woodcarver and a founding member of the Ever Greene Wood Carving Club. He delighted in sharing his story with Tim Cable of WJHL-TV and was especially proud of being featured as “an old farmer who learned to carve.”
Mr. Armstrong was a life-long member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church and served as treasurer for many years, and had been a deacon for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Beatrice and Joe Armstrong Sr.; a brother: C.G. Armstrong; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Stevie and Mae Moore.
Survivors include his wife and sweetheart of 72 years: Ruth Moore Armstrong; a son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Gayle Armstrong; grandsons: Nathan and Tammy Armstrong, Ryan Armstrong, Brian Armstrong and Aaron Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Lindsey, Megan, Taylor, Tyler, Lily, Kayleigh, Hanna and Halli Armstrong; a sister-in-law: Charlotte Armstrong; and two nieces: Bridgette Crum and Jenny Myers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty FWB Church.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Liberty FWB Church with the Rev. John Buchanan and the Rev. Brandon Broyles officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Nick Bailey officiating.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Liberty FWB Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Spear, Hershel Thompson, Luke Buchanan, Eddie Bailey, D.R. Harrison, Jerry Broyles and Bobby Hensley.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.