Walter Armstrong (Died: June 28, 2020) Jun 29, 2020

Walter Armstrong, 91, of Chuckey, died Sunday afternoon at the John M. Reed Center, Limestone.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.