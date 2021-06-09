Walter Brumley Kelley, 89, of Kelley Gap Road, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday surrounded by his family.
He retired from Meco.
He attended New Jerusalem Church as long as his health permitted.
Walter served in Anchorage, Alaska, during World War II.
Walter was the last and youngest son of George and Cordelia Kelley.
He is survived by children: Judy and Danny Garber, Wilma and David Jones, and Carolyn Kelley and Lynn Roberts; grandchildren: Scott Ricker, Jessica Jones and Todd Spears, Samantha and Daniel Elliot, Lindsey and Josh Fillers, Danny and Tina Garber, and Trina and Larry Garritt; great-grandchildren: Eli Brumley King, Carson Jones, Brandi and John Hardin, Brandon and Lizzie Garber, Macy Garber, Sierra Garber, Brooke Ramerize, Kasey and Nick Hair, Adam and Danica Wilhoit, Brandon Miller and Zack Ricker; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Charmie Kelley Stevens; and several nieces and nephews, and their families.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife the love of his life of 56 years: Carrie Darnell Kelley; his parents: George Kelley and Cordelia Kelley Massey; two sisters: Leona and Collas Massey and Mary Ellen (Pastal) Stanton; two brothers: Phillip, and Lessie and Zuella Kelley; an infant granddaughter; nine half-brothers and half-sisters; special pets: Miss Kitty, Mia and Molly; and special friends: Angel Dixon, Steve and Karen Ricker, and Buddy Buckner.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Roger Ealey and the Rev. Hubert Metcalf officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Price Cemetery in Kelley Gap.
Pallbearers will be Scott Ricker, Danny Lynn Garber, Josh Fillers, Hugh Allen Davis, Lessia Kelley Jr. Kelley and Larry Garritt.
Honorary pallbearers will be the congregation of New Jerusalem Church and many friends and neighbors.
The family expressed a special thanks to special caregivers, Shawna Holcomb, Hannah Dusbebck and Kelsey Garber.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.