Walter “Buck” White III, passed away Thursday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Gayle Cornwell White; a son and daughter-in-law: Walter IV “Chad” and Laura White; a daughter: Sarah Chesnut; three granddaughters: Abigail Chesnut, Emma Grace White and Alexandria Chesnut; one sister: Marlene White; a brother-in-law: Bill and Linda Cornwell of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Denise White of Daytona Beach, Florida; a niece; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter White Jr., and Minta Marguerite Patton White; and brothers: Robert “Bob” White and Fred White.
“Buck” was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church.
He was the founder and owner of Whites Windows and Siding, which celebrated its 41st year in business this year.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Charles Lindy officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The U.S. Navy honor team will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Glen Coffey, Glen Blazer, Tom Hite, Tommy Humble, Randy Waddell and Shane Matthews. Honorary pallbearers will be John Davenport, David Garst, David Tudor and Mike Cornwell.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.