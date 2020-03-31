MORRISTOWN — Walter Cleve “W.C.” “Dub” Martin, 86, of Morristown, passed away Saturday at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Morristown.
Mr. Martin was a Mason and Shriner, a member of the Rotary Club, Elks Club and the Country Club.
He retired from Pet Dairy after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed golf, all other sports, and working in his yard and vegetable garden.
He was preceded in death by his first wife: Shirley Pack Martin; his parents: J.B. and Selma Martin; and a brother: Ivan (Helen) Martin.
He is survived by his wife: Barbara Martin; sons: Mike (Sharon) Martin and Joe Martin of Dawsonville, Georgia; daughters: Judy (David) Lovell and Terry Hodge; a brother: Herbert (Sharon) Martin; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
His wish was to thank his entire family, the Pack family and the Noe family.
Due to the CDC guidelines for limited people at gatherings, friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Westside Chapel Funeral Home.
A private funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. for the family with the Rev. Walter Wiekel and the Rev. Ellen Fisher officiating.
Interment will follow at Jarnagin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to First United Methodist Church of Morristown or the Shriner’s Organization.