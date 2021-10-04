Walter Edsel Shipley, 86, of the Jearoldstown community, passed away Friday.
He is now rejoicing with his Heavenly Father and all of his loved ones.
He was a member of Jearoldstown United Methodist Church and attended as long as his health permitted. He was a faithful Deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years at Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church.
Walter graduated from Camp Creek High School.
He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and retired from the Army Reserves as a SFC.
He also retired from AFG Industries in Kingsport.
He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Rector Shipley; two sons and their wives: Kim and Tena Shipley, and Todd and Carla Shipley; grandchildren: Corey and Ashley Shipley, Courtney and Matt Rice, Alexis and Nick Zockoll, Morgan and Joe Snipes, and Madison and Justin Powers; a stepson: David Rector; a stepdaughter: Delores Farris; step grandchildren: Caitlyn Rector, Brandon Farris and Brandy Mathes; great-grandchildren: Jackson Shipley, Rylee Shipley, Noah Zockoll, Isabella Zockoll, John Zockoll, Josie Snipes, Jenna Snipes and Juliana Snipes; sisters-in-law: Imogene Shipley and Janice Shipley; and many special nephews and nieces.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Katie Rollins Shipley; his siblings: Annie Reaves, Ralph Shipley, Montie Hayes, Buford Shipley, Mary Alice Justis and Gladys Shipley; and his wife of 46 years: Wanda Charlton Shipley.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis.
The graveside service will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1PM at Bethany Cemetery. Please meet at the funeral home at 11:45 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Reaves, David Shipley, Corey Shipley, David Rector, Seth Hayes and Justin Powers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hayes and Matt Rice.
The family espresses appreciation to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.