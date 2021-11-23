Walter Glenn Renner (Died: Nov. 22, 2021) Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walter Glenn Renner, 85, of the Saint James community, passed away Monday in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Ex-Husband Charged With Murder In Death Of Bulls Gap Woman 'Swap Shop' On Netflix Making An Impact Here Greene Devils Fall To Elizabethton In Quarterfinals Local Athletes To Play In FCS Playoffs Caitlin Jada Crum (Died: Nov. 7, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.