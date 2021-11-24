Walter Glenn Renner, 85, of the St. James community, passed away Monday morning at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was a farmer, retired custodian, school bus driver for Nolachuckey School, a retired employee of Greene County Solid Waste.
He was lifetime member of Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church and St. James Ruritan Club.
He was the kindest, most generous, tender-hearted man you could ever meet.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all that he had in him.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Nancy Gammon Renner; two daughters and a son-in-law: Louann Southerland, and Ginger and Mike Ottinger; four granddaughters: Jessica (B.J. Washington), Audra Southerland and Devin Walker, and Holli and Hope Ottinger; three great-grandchildren: Lindle Sage Washington, Colsie Tate Washington and Cohen Walter James; two sisters and brother-in-law: Diane and Milton Parham, and Sue Bowers; sisters-in-law: Leona Gammon and Sandy Renner; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends in the St. James community; and special friends: Jack Neas and Billy Shope.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Haskell and Sibyl Rupert Renner; brothers and sisters-in-law: James Lee and Elsie Renner, Harvey and Jean Renner, and Kenny Renner; a sister and brother-in-law: Marlene and Aldon Myers; brothers-in-law: Delbert Bowers and Herbie Waddell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Haynes and Mary Gammon, Jack and Irene Gammon, and Boyce Gammon; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Landon and Gaynell Gammon.
The family expresses a special thanks to Cindy Luttrell and Dr. Charles Montgomery.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Richard Steele and the Rev. Larry Moore officiating.
Interment will be Saturday 2:30 p.m. at Meadow Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jack Neas, Tim Neas, Billy Shope, Walter Renner, Cody Earley, and Kyle Reaves.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darwyn Waddell and Johnny Powers.
Donations may be made to St. James Volunteer Fire Dept., c/o Isaac Ottinger, 3035 St. James Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743; or St. James Ruritan Club, c/o Margaret Blazer, 6450 Cedar Creek Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.