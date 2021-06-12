Walter “Kyle” Gilland, 79, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2020.
Kyle left Greeneville to join the U.S. Air Force in 1961 where he spent 22 years, seeing the world which included a tour in Vietnam and retiring as SMSgt in 1981. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas State University while stationed at Carswell AFB in Ft Worth, Texas. He then went on to his second career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin retiring to his farm and tractor in 1998. He was blessed to travel the world in his career, but he always wanted to be back home in Greeneville where he returned to after retirement.
Dad loved his farm, fixing things, having breakfast at the store across the road where he swapped lies and told tall tales. He enjoyed the beach, riding his motorcycle, his tractor and singing in the choir at Cedar Hill Presbyterian Church as long as he was able. He is blessed with a lifetime of memories and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Cleophane Gilland; his father: James Gilland; brothers: Leonard and J.C. Gilland; and sisters: Pauline Hayes and Charlie Faye Hawk.
He is survived by his daughter: Tammy Marshall; his son: Todd Gilland; his grandchildren: Hayden (Abbey) Marshall, and Emily and Bailea Gilland; his brother: Hugh (Betty) Gilland of San Antonio, Texas; his sister: Freddie Ann (Pee Wee) Harris of Columbia, South Carolina; a special nephew: Eric (Jan) Kiker of Greeneville; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be given to Cedar Hill Presbyterian Cemetery Fund or the charity of the donors choice.
A service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Cedar Hill Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, with a time of fellowship immediately following.