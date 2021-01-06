Walter “Kyle” Gilland, 79, born Jan. 14, 1941, in Greeneville, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2020.
Kyle joined the U.S. Air Force in 1959 where he spent 22 years traveling the world which included a tour in Vietnam.
He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from North Texas State University and went on to his second career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin.
After retiring he returned to Greeneville, where he worked on his farm, fixed everything possible and hung out at the store across the road where he mostly swapped lies and told tales.
Kyle enjoyed the beach, riding his motorcycle and his tractor and singing in the choir at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Clephane Gilland; brothers: Leonard and J.C. Gilland; and sisters: Pauline Hayes and Charlie Faye Hawk.
He is survived by his daughter: Tammy Marshall; his son: Todd Gilland; his grandchildren: Hayden Marshall (fiancée, Abbey Morgan) and Emily and Bailea Gilland; his brother: Hugh (Betty) Gilland; his sister: Freddie Ann (Pee Wee) Harris; a nephew: Eric (Jan) Kiker; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund or the charity of the donors choice.
A military service will be held at a later date.