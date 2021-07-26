Walter P. Shelton of Greeneville passed away Saturday evening at the age of 86.
He was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Madison County, North Carolina, a son of the late Rev. Melvin and Sudie Shelton. Walter was one of seven children and was the last surviving child. He was preceded in death by his six siblings: Lovada Chandley, Vera Lee Dixon, Nella Davis, Evelyn Murdock, William David Shelton and the Rev. Melvin Shelton, Jr.
Walter was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years: Betty Blue Snowden Shelton; and her siblings: Charles Snowden, J.D. Snowden, Jr., Alice Snowden Addington and Edith Snowden Ricker.
Although Walter was never a biological father, he had numerous nieces and nephews whom he cared for as if they were his own. He is also survived by a special friend: Sandra Denney.
Walter was a lifelong member of the First Church of God where he served in various capacities including Board of Trustees, Sound Technician, usher and a member of several musical groups utilizing his God-given talents. He was gifted with the ability to play the bass guitar, acoustic guitar and piano.
He retired from Philips Magnavox after 35 years of service and was part-time maintenance technician at First Church of God. Walter had several hobbies including woodworking, electrical, plumbing, and a car enthusiast.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the church with Dr. Nathan Leasure officiating.
Entombment will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the committal service.
Pallbearers will be David Ricker, Arthur Ricker, Jr., Mark Ricker, Ryan Ricker, Brennan Ricker, Scott Jaynes, Dylan DeBusk, Connor DeBusk, James Davis, Jimmie Shelton and Wayne Dixon.
Honorary pallbearers will be the church staff, members of the Joy Group, Arlin Shelton, Robert Crum, Jimmy Waddell, Mickey Waddell, the Rev. Gerald Rudd, Bob Bailey, David Dotson and Bryon Trantham.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Amedisys, Laughlin Healthcare Center, Laughlin Hospital 3rd Floor Staff, Dr. Jason Carter, Dr. Theo Hensley, Ashley Cole, Sheila Harrison, Patsy Stanton, the staff of Top Choice Barbecue, and the UT Home Health Services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.