Walter R. Stone, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by one granddaughter: Angie Gilland; his grandsons: Jamie and Justin Gilland; five great-granddaughters; Wilma Shetley, who was like his daughter; two sisters: Georgia Henry and Betty Stone; several nieces and nephews; a special friend: Larry Gilland; and several other special friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Dema Stone; and several brothers and sisters.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Jerry Hopson officiating.
Internment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
