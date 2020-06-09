Walter Sherman Patterson Jr, 84, of Bristol, died Sunday at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
He retired from Lear-Siegler after 30 years of service. He loved the great outdoors — fishing, camping, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sherman Sr. and Elizabeth Patterson. He is survived by his son James “Jim Bob” Patterson of Talbott.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pilot Knob Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
Mayes Mortuary (www.mayesmortuary.com), of Morristown is in charge of arrangements.