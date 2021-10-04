Walter Shipley (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Oct 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walter Shipley, 86, of Greeneville, passed away on Friday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Charges Filed Against Student Who Allegedly Spurred Lockdown Summer Wells Case To Be Featured On National Show GHS Student Taken Into Custody After Lockdown JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.