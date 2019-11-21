JONESBOROUGH — Walter Theron “W.T.” Ball, 80, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday at his residence.
Mr. Ball was born in Greene County and was a son of the late Floyd and Arvetta Douglas Ball.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He enjoyed playing Santa for several different agencies and the Town of Jonesborough for more than 13 years.
Survivors include his wife: Susan Wilke Ball; a son and daughter-in-law: Darril and Nickie Walters; a daughter and son-in-law: Elizabeth and Scott Davis; grandchildren: Grace, Ellie and Lillie Walters, and Holden and Andrew Davis; brothers: Floyd Franklin (Charlotte) Ball Jr. and Cecil (Shirley) Ball; two daughters: Patti Ball and Stephanie Ball; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amy Maine with Amedisys Home Health, Home Instead, Jareen, James, Home Based Primary Care at Veterans Affairs and Devita Dialysis for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Reed and Pastor Larry Dugger officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Vale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Ball family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.