WANDA BALES KEOWN

CHATTANOOGA — Wanda Bales Keown, of Chattanooga, passed away Thursday.

Wanda was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Greeneville, the only child of the late Odie and Matilda Bales.

She was a resident of Chattanooga for the past 50 years.

Wanda was a member of Harrison United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband: Haydon; three children: Paige, James and Angela; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Harrison United Methodist Church in Harrison.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only.

Arrangements are provided by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, Valley View Chapel, 7414 Old Lee Highway.

Please share your memories at ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com.