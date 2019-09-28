CHATTANOOGA — Wanda Bales Keown, of Chattanooga, passed away Thursday.
Wanda was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Greeneville, the only child of the late Odie and Matilda Bales.
She was a resident of Chattanooga for the past 50 years.
Wanda was a member of Harrison United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Haydon; three children: Paige, James and Angela; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Harrison United Methodist Church in Harrison.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only.
Arrangements are provided by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, Valley View Chapel, 7414 Old Lee Highway.
