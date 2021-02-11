KNOXVILLE — Wanda Bitner Rimmer Huff, 81 of Lenoir City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday while surrounded by her loving family and her beloved dog, Mikki.
She retired after 30 years of service from First Tennessee Bank, East End.
Wanda was an active and faithful member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and played the organ for many years at the church. She was instrumental in setting up a ministry for making Prayer Shawls and Afghans which she made herself. She also made hats for babies and mittens and hot chocolate for the homeless.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lucky and Queen Bitner; her first husband: Carlos Rimmer; her second husband: David Huff; and a stepson: Victor Huff.
She is survived by her sons: Steve (Marsha) Rimmer and William (Kathy) Rimmer; and grandson: Justin Rimmer, all of Knoxville; stepdaughters: Karen Bullock, Jenny Huff and Kelli Jo Huff, all of California; and several nieces and nephews; and other extended family members.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridges Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Bridges Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Lynch, the Rev. Allen England and the Rev. William Rimmer officiating.
Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ernie Tullock, Jimmy Farmer, Joseph Wallace, Harold Witt, Kent Milsaps and Rick Leake.
The funeral service may be viewed securely on Bridges Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Loudon County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.