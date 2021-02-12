Wanda Burns (Died: Feb. 11, 2021) Feb 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wanda Burns, 88, of the Romeo community, passed away Thursday.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Woman Killed, Child Injured In Midway Crash Billy Joe Shelton (Died: Feb. 3, 2021) Keeping The Fire Going Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.