MORRISTOWN — Wanda D. Ayres, at the age of 80, she was a loving mother to six children: Deborah Hill, Sheila Noe, Teresa Wheeler, Tim (Mary Beth) Strange, Nikki Strange and Jennifer Broyles.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Obe Kirk and Ninnie Mae Kirk; her sister: Carolyn Jones; and her husband: David Ayres.
She was a beloved Nana to 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Wanda was a sister to J.C. (Dixie) Kirk, Joyce (the Rev. Dannie) Bell, Wayne (Faye) Kirk and Sharon Marshall. She was also a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
On days when she wasn’t busy with her children and grandchildren, Wanda was busy serving others. She was a CNA for the better part of 10 years.
Family and numerous friends will miss her terribly.
The family expressed a special thank you to Jennifer Broyles, Nikki Strange, and Jessica Tolliver for being Wanda’s constant loving caregivers.
Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Bible’s Chapel Cemetery in Midway, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to a GoFundMe created to help with Wanda’s funeral services.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.