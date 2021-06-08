Wanda Faye Castle Smith passed away Saturday after a brief illness.
She was born April 3, 1943, in Scott County, Virginia, to the late Martin and Frances Castle.
Wanda moved to Kingsport in 1962 and lived there for 32 years before moving to Murfreesboro in 1994. She relocated in 2010 to Harriman where she was currently residing.
Wanda was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cared deeply about her family.
Wanda was an avid genealogist for more than 50 years, researching the lineage of the Castles, Perrys, Esteps, Halls, Freemans and Smiths.
She loved flowers and enjoyed “playing in the dirt.”
Wanda is survived by her daughters: Sheila Hall King and her husband, James, and Myrna Hall Foley and her husband, Kevin; grandchildren: Connor Foley, Jordyn Foley, T.R. Ward and Valerie King Everroad; great-grandchildren: Gabriel King, Marley Everroad, Everly Ward, Isabella Ward and Emersyn Ward; sisters: Monnie Burchett, Barbara Davidson and Julia Bright; brothers: James Castle and Larry Castle; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and a beloved furbaby: Miss Kitty.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald Smith; a son: John Smith; a daughter: Rhonda Smith; a grandson: James King; brothers: Frank Cassell, George Castle, Brank Cassell, Fred Cassell and Palmer Lane; and sisters: Elsie Castle Isom, Emma Gray Castle Reed, Elva Castle, Sally Lane Compton, Louise Lane Gillenwater and Kathleen Collette Burton.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Vince Kerce and Phillip Lane officiating. The family requests that you meet at the cemetery for the service.
