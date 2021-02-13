Wanda G. Burns, 88, of the Romeo community, passed away Thursday at her home.
She attended Marion Robinette Church as long as health permitted.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Glennis Burns; three daughters and sons-in-law: Vona and Michael Brotherton, Kema Woolsey, and Joni and Rickey Cox; grandchildren: Jay and Laura Burns, Lauren Burns, Kari and Jason Foshie, Kenton and Lindsay Brotherton, Ben Woolsey, Dan Woolsey, Trey and Leslie Whitfield, and Briarman Whitfield; great-grandchildren: Natalie Burns, Holden and Boone Hopson, Madison, Aidan and William Foshie, and Brynlee, Merritt and Atha Mae Brotherton; brothers and sister-in-law: Gene and Charlotte Wilhoit, and Hack Wilhoit; a sister and brother-in-law: Carole and Ray Ellenburg; a sister-in-law: Louise Burns; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Jeff Burns; and her parents: John Lee and Flora Wilhoit.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Prices Cemetery in Romeo. Family and friends are requested to meet at 12:15 p.m. at the cemetery. The Rev. Doug Jennings will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ben Woolsey, Dan Woolsey, Kenton Brotherton, Jay Burns, Trey Whitfield, Jason Foshie, Aidan Foshie, William Foshie, Ryan Hopson, Kenney Jones, Kelley Jones, George Carroll and Terry Carter.
In her last days, she was able to stay in the comfort of her home because of her special, loving caregivers: Diane and George Carroll, Sissy Carroll, Donna Gilbert, Ashley Delph and Naomi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.