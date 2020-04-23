Wanda K. Jones, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon.
She retired from MECO.
Mrs Jones was a Baptist.
Survivors include four daughters: Kay Harman and her husband, Brian, Robbie Bailey, Ruthie Gentry and Rita Jones Ottinger; two sons: Clifford “Dinky” Parton and Randy Jones; seven grandchildren: Billy Ball, Sonya Ricker, Lance Bailey, Jayla Bailey, Ryan Gentry, Brian Tullock and Stacy Parton; two great-grandchildren: Tyler Ricker and Jostyn Ricker; sister-in-law: Wanda Holt; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Thannie and Ruth Holt; four sisters: Leuna Wallin, Stella Otto, Linda Holt and Genita Paxton; and five brothers: J.T. Holt, Tommy Holt, Loil Dean Holt, Gene Holt, and David Holt.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. Friday at Liberty Cemetery in the South Central community. The Rev. David Dugger will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Lance Bailey, Ryan Gentry, Brian Tullock, Brian Harman, Jostyn Ricker and Tyler Ricker.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.