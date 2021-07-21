Wanda Kay Harrison Jennings, 85, of the Greystone community, passed from this life into the presence of her Savior Monday in her home while surrounded by loving family.
She was the eighth and youngest child of Lamon and Ruth Blake Harrison.
Wanda worked many years at Greene Manufacturing and retired from Consumer Credit Union.
She was a longtime member of Gethsemane United Methodist church where she served her Lord faithfully. She played the piano there for more than 70 years and joined her beautiful alto voice with the choir.
Her family states she will be remembered for her love of family and friends. She enjoyed music, especially gospel and bluegrass, camping, picnicking, gardening, gathering with loved ones, and trips to the beach. She, according to her husband, “was the best cook in Greene County.”
Survivors include her husband of almost 68 years: Clifford Reed Jennings; children: Kay Jennings, Debbie (Terry) Baker, Marilyn (John) Swaim, Jeff Jennings and Stephanie (Marty) Renner; she was the loving Grandmother to: Carrie (Sam) McCamey, Lauren (Brian) Orr, David Baker, Matt (Colleen) Swaim, Paul (Jill) Swaim, Cliff (Margie) Swaim, Hunter (Emily) Swaim, Joshua Jennings, Blake Renner and Kallie Renner; 13 great-grandchildren: Baker and Willow McCamey, Nolan and Eli Orr and Zeke, Walker, Coleman, Caroline, Brady, Cooper, Summer, Wyatt and Lainey Swaim; one beloved brother: Joe Harrison; sisters-in-law: Agnes Harrison, Frankie Cutshall and Joann Jennings; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, including a niece, Carolyn McCaslin, was a devoted help to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Wilma Harrison, Jetta Ree and Roy Hopson, Denta Kimery, Mary Sue and Bud Laws, and Everett Whitson; brothers and sister-in-law: Leon Harrison, and Reiben and Stella Harrison; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Genevieve and Blaine Harrison, Shirley Lawing, Lonnie Cutshall, Rex Jennings and Donald Jennings.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church with Owen Freeman, John Swaim and the Rev. Tyler Rutherford officiating.
Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Jennings, Blake Renner, David Baker, Matt Swaim, Paul Swaim, Cliff Swaim and Hunter Swaim.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carrie McCamey, Lauren Orr, Kallie Renner, Terry Baker, John Swaim, Marty Renner, and members of the Robyn Myers Sunday school class.
Flower bearers will be grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family expressed a thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their support and loving care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.