Wanda Lee Woods Broyles, passed away Saturday.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Jamie and Dallas Johnson, and Connie and Gary Cloyd; her daughter-in-law: Debbie Pierce Broyles; grandchildren: Chad and Leanne Johnson, David and Sara Hartman, Michael and Carla Hartman, Ryan and Brittany Broyles, Rachel Broyles, and Tracey and Brandon Shipley; great-grandchildren: LeeJay and Raeleigh Johnson, Riley Hartman and Andrew Warner, Cailee and Emma Broyles, Zayne and Gunner Broyles, and Ivan and River Shipley; brothers and sisters: David (Sharon) Woods, Donnie (Virginia) Woods, Kenneth (Phyllis) Woods, Carroll Woods, Joyce (Richard) Broyles, and Dianne Woods; a brother-in-law: Claude Landers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James “Jim” Broyles; her husband: Lewis Renner; sons: Larry Broyles and Ricky Renner; an infant daughter; a grandson: Brock Johnson; her parents: Carl and Lucille Woods; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Earnest and Mary Broyles; and brothers and sisters: Shelby Woods, Joann Landers, Lynn Woods and Jerry Woods.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Fillers will officiate.
Pallbearers will include Dallas Johnson, Chad Johnson, LeeJay Johnson, David Hartman, Anthony Woods, LeRoy Tipton Jr. and Mike Smith.
Honorary pallbearers and special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.