Wanda Mae Jennings, 78, of the Greystone community, passed away Friday evening a Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
She was a member of the Lower Lighthouse of Prayer.
She was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed her family, flowers and attending church.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years: Jay Hugh Jennings; six children: Kenneth and Annalee Jennings, Ed and Rena Jennings, Pam and Mickey Hensley, Tim Jennings, Karen Jennings, and Randal Jennings and Amy Norton; a special daughter-in-law: Sandy Jennings; seven grandchildren: Chad Jennings, Victor and Shawn Jennings, Jessica and Brandon Christopher, Jonathon Jennings and Nabriska Shelton, Dustin and Jada Hensley, Cassi and Lucas Riddle, and Chelsea Jennings and Seth Cordwell; four great-grandchildren: Logan Worley, Emberlyn Riddle, Haevyn Cordwell and Abby Jennings; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Betty and Ross Lynn Jennings, and Cathy Dean; one brother: James McIntosh; one brother-in-law: Clinton Jennings; special friends: Treva Wilhoit, Della Sue Haire, and Karen and Gene Lamb; and all of her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Rena and Holson McIntosh; two brothers: Reid McIntosh and Ray McIntosh; and three half-brothers: Junior McIntosh, Allen McIntosh, and Brad McIntosh.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Ed Jennings, Pastor Paul Ragon and Pastor Buster Shelton officiating. The family ask that those attending wear a facial covering and observe social distancing.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Friday to go in procession to Shelton Mission Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Hensley, Jimmy McIntosh, Victor Jennings, Jonathon Jennings, Dustin Hensley and Lucas Riddle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Jennings, Roger Jennings and Randy Wilhoit.