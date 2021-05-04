Wanda Marie Newton, 79, of Baileyton, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Elijah Newton Jr., a long-time local realtor. Together they raised nine children.
Marie, who was born July 18, 1941, in Greeneville to the late Bill and Trixie Edwards, was a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Church and later attended New Lebanon Baptist Church.
She retired after 29 years of service from the accounting department of Parker Hannifin Corporation.
Affectionately known as “The Pie Lady” in Baileyton, Marie loved spending time in her kitchen creating delicious meals and treats for her family and friends. In addition to her famous pies, she was also widely known for her delightful fudge. A gardener at heart, Marie spent numerous hours beautifying her lawn with an array of colorful flowers and ornamentals.
Survivors include four sons and daughters-in-law: Jim and Leng Newton, John and Debbie Newton, Don and Beulah Newton, and Tim and Lisa Newton; a son: Chris Newton and his fiancée, Shawna Layser; three daughters and their spouses: Kathy and Paul Hampton, Terri and Barney Dunn, and Heather and Tina Newton; one brother and sister-in-law: Carl and Lynda Edwards; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special companion and caregiver: Joe Light.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Roger Lynn Newton.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Reynolds officiating.
Interment will follow in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Vanburan, Alan Weems, Colbe Newton, Jeff Light and Cody Gass.
Hononary pallbearers will be Donovan Newton and Jonathan Newton.
The family expressed a special thanks to Juanita McLain, Mary Ruth Edds, The Baileyton Girls, who shared so many wonderful memories with Marie, Dr. Steven Prince and the third-floor nurses at Greeneville Community Hospital, Caris Healthcare personnel including Zonya, Tammy Lynn and Barbara, the community for the outpouring of love, and New Lebannon Church for the singing and flowers.
Due to Covid19, please observe the guidelines by wearing mask and social distancing.